KARACHI: A white lion of extinct group in the Karachi Zoological and Botanical Gardens have died Wednesday after it was ill for 20 days with continues deterioration, ARY News reported quoting Karachi Metropolitan Corporation officials.

The fated lion had contracted pneumonia which could not be healed and the debilitating infection proved fatal for him slowly weakening him, said KMC official.

The video may trigger people with sensitive outlook on the wild life or with general sense of care as it shows the wild cat gasping and struggling before he breathed his last.

The animal was brought in Pakistan from Africa back in 2012 and though its age has yet to be ascertained, the payment earmarked for his departure from Africa into the Karachi Zoo was Rs10 million back then, the KMC said.

Elephant sanctuary tests goats’ milk as healthier feed option

Separately from the wildlife and its relation with the humans, an elephant orphanage in Kenya is testing goat milk as a food for its small herd as a potentially healthier and cheaper form of nutrition than human baby formula – a solution that also puts money back into the pockets of the local community.

The Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, in Samburu County in the semi-arid scrublands of northern Kenyan, helps to rescue orphaned and abandoned elephant calves.

When the elephants are old enough to survive on their own, the sanctuary, founded in 2016, releases them back into the wild.

The sanctuary has been using costly powdered baby milk to feed the calves, but Dr. Steven Chege, the facility’s veterinarian adviser told Reuters they have started using goat milk-based formula as a potential replacement, especially for infant calves

