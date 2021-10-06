TW: Horrific acid attack on Karachi transgender causes 60pc body burns

KARACHI: In a horrific incident on Wednesday, an unknown assailant(s) has thrown acid on a transgender in the Bilal Colony area of Korangi District whose 60 per cent of the body has suffered burns, ARY News reported.

The victim, named Ghulam Mustafa aka Saima, is in a critical health condition and is under treatment at the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital.

The acid attack happened in the afternoon today and has burned 60 pc of her body, the medical report acquired by ARY News suggested.

There has been no word on the assailants and how the horrific attack came to pass, but Police say they have begun investigating the matter.

‘MQM-L worker’ opens fire on policemen during chase in Karachi

Separately yesterday from Karachi’s law and order scene, an alleged worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) has opened fire on policemen during a chase in the Orangi Town area.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East, the accused refused to stop his motorcycle after being asked by a police team in Orangi Town’s Rehmat Chowk and tried to run away from the location.

On suspicions, the police team started chasing him from Rehmat Chowk and tried to stop him but he opened fire on the cops near Hawa Goth. In retaliation, the ‘MQM-L worker’ got injured and arrested by the police team.

