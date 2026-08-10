TWICE’s Jeongyeon part ways with JYP Entertainment; Here is why

TWICE’s Jeongyeon parted ways with her longtime agency, JYP Entertainment. She made a post on social media.

On August 10, Jeongyeon took to her official Instagram handle and shared a handwritten letter and announce her departure from JYP Entertainment.

The same day, VARO Entertainment announced that they signed an exclusive contract with the artist. The agency shared, “We are sincerely happy to create a special connection with Yu Jeongyeon, who has diverse charms and limitless potential. We deeply resonated with Yu Jeongyeon’s authentic attitude and sincerity toward acting.”

They further added, “With the global presence Yu Jeongyeon has built over a long time as an artist as a foundation, we will become a reliable partner who provides unwavering support in various ways so that she can take on new challenges as an actress while also continuing her group activities smoothly.”

In the letter, Jeongyeon wrote, “Hello, this is Jeongyeon”. She further mentioned, “After giving a lot of thought to how to express my feelings, I am sharing this letter with you all. JYP has been my second home since my teenage years; a place where I’ve spent so much time and created so many cherished memories. I am now preparing to start a new chapter in a new place.

She also noted, “Leaving a place that feels so familiar to me was daunting at first, but I was able to find the courage thanks to my members and our ONCE who have always believed in me.

I am deeply grateful to my members and ONCE; words cannot fully express my gratitude. I am also very grateful to the JYP family who helped me grow into the person I am today.

The one thing I truly want to tell ONCE is that even though I am moving on to a new chapter to take on new challenges, TWICE, the center of my life, will remain unchanged, just as it is now. Standing before ONCE as a member of TWICE will always be my very first priority”.

She added in the end, “I will prepare step by step with all my heart—both for my journey as TWICE’s Jeongyeon, whom you have loved so much, and for the new challenges ahead as Yu Jeongyeon.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and always staying by my side. Since we still have so much time ahead of us to create new memories, I will work hard to fill those moments even more beautifully with ONCE.

Thank you always”.

Earlier, Jeongyeon debuted as a member of TWICE in 2015. VARO Entertainment is home to actors including Jeongyeon’s sister and actress Gong Seung Yeon as well as Byeon Woo Seok, Jin Goo, Lee Chae Min, and more.