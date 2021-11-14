‘Twilight’ actor Taylor Lautner announces engagement with Tay Dome

The Twilight Saga actor Taylor Lautner has announced his engagement to his ladylove Tay Dome besides sharing two photos of himself and his fiancée on Instagram.

Taylor Lautner wrote a caption, “11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

The actor proposed Tay Dome amid a romantic setup, surrounded by red roses and candles where he knelt on one knee in front of a fireplace while holding a small box in his hands.

In the second photo, Dome kneels down beside the actor and holds Lautner’s face in her hands, whereas, a neon sign spells out Lautner’s last name in the background.

Tay Dome also posted the second photo to her own Instagram, saying, “My absolute best friend,” adding, “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Interestingly, Taylor Lautner commented on his new fiancée’s post and said, “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual.”

They announced their relationship publicly in 2018 when he posted a photo in matching Halloween costumes.

