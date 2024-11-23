Twin blasts leave two dead in Bajaur district

BAJAUR: At least two dead including a policeman in two separate explosions in Bajaur merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, one explosion rocked Erab area of Tehsil Mohmand which claimed life of one whereas the second blast occurred in the jurisdiction of Police Station Lowi Mohmand leaving one policeman martyred.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rampant rise in such incidents in the past few days.