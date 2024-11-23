Twin blasts leave two dead in Bajaur district

BAJAUR: At least two dead including a policeman in two separate explosions in Bajaur merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.
As per details, one explosion rocked Erab area of Tehsil Mohmand which claimed life of one whereas the second blast occurred in the jurisdiction of Police Station Lowi Mohmand leaving one policeman martyred.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rampant rise in such incidents in the past few days.
On November 20, at least twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on check post in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Also read: Twelve personnel martyred in Bannu suicide attack: ISPR
According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.
The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in martyrdom of twelve personnel including ten Soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary.
The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. It said that sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.