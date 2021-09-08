Twin toddlers left inside hot SUV for entire day found dead

Twin 20-month-toddlers were found dead after being left inside a hot SUV for an entire day by their parents.

The bodies of Bryson and Brayden McDaniel, both 20 months old, were found in the small family SUV outside Sunshine House Early Learning Academy in the Columbia suburb.

They likely died from hyperthermia according to the Richland County, South Carolina, coroner’s office.

Hyperthermia occurs when body temperatures are extremely elevated.

In a press conference last week, Rutherford said the two boys were discovered by one of their parents at the day care centre where they were enrolled.

The two are believed to have been left inside their parents’ small SUV in rear-facing child seats for nine and a half hours, she said.

Rutherford added the car had not been in the day care parking lot all day, which would’ve been something staff noticed.

She said she did not believe the day care centre was responsible for the boys’ deaths in any way.

“The vehicle came to the facility around … 5.30pm and emergency services were dispatched at 5.40pm” she explained.

“We can’t speak to how or why the children were left in the vehicle for so long, and again, that’s why I stated if this was an unfortunate accident, we pray the family can find peace, but if it was a criminal act, we will help seek justice for these babies,” she said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY there have been no arrests made in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.

The parents have not been publicly identified by law enforcement.