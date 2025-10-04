Twinkle Khanna discloses astonishing fact about Mela Movie

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna, renowned Bollywood actress-turned-writer, has recently revealed an astonishing fact regarding her role in the 2000 movie “Mela” in an open discussion with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on her chat program “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.”

Twinkle Khanna shockingly disclosed that her role as Roopa in the film was not her real voice, but someone else dubbed it. Varun Dhawan shared his interest in the movie, declaring it a dump of happiness in candid talk.

He said, “I love Roopa.” To this, Twinkle Khanna responded, “It’s not my voice. Oh my god, yes, of course, it’s not my voice, because the makers thought that I was not being dramatic enough, so they got it dubbed by some person who has asthma, and that was it,” she taunts.

The panel laughed when she made the amusing comment that the dubbed voice was too theatrical.

“But it’s definitely a performance because you are nothing like Roopa. Then you had to become Roopa, and that was pretty challenging,” Varun Dhawan remarked while continuing to taunt.

Twinkle responded to this by making fun of herself, stating, “I did not become anything at all.” I quit the business because I had to become Roopa,” making the rest of the panel laugh loudly.

However, the movie “Mela” was directed by Dharmesh Darshan, in which Amir Khan, Faizal Khan, and actress Twinkle Khanna played leading roles. The movie looks to be a critical and commercial upset and stir at the box office despite high hopes.

Moreover, the professional career of Twinkle Khanna, intriguingly closed with “Mela,” is additionally connected with her personal life.

It is worth knowing that Khanna married Akshay Kumar in 2001, just after the release of the film. Akshay Kumar has cheerfully acknowledged in past interviews that the foremost prerequisite put before him by Twinkle for their marriage was that she would only marry him if the film flopped at the box office. On the other hand, his wife was sure enough “Mela” would work wonders at the box office.

Luckily, the film flopped as per requirement; the movie’s failure coincidentally changed her mind as she left films and targeted other avenues for personal life growth and let her marry Akshay Kumar as per the required condition.