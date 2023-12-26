Actors starve themselves for flat stomach: Twinkle Khanna

Former Bollywood actor, author and wife of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna claimed that all the female actors of the industry lie about their diets when they say that they eat everything.

In a recent conversation with an Indian media outlet, Twinkle Khanna recalled the time when she used to survive on chickpeas in order to maintain a flat stomach for a song shoot and said that most Bollywood actors starve themselves similarly rather than eating everything as reiterated by them in interviews.

She said, “I know you see all these actresses saying that they don’t diet and they eat everything; it’s not true, most of them are starving. I was starving, if you want your stomach to be flat in all those catsuits that we used to wear – I don’t know why we wore them.”

“This was my own brainwave that I’m going to live on channa (chickpea). For some reason, being Gujarati, I felt that was also cheap, and you know, I could get it easily wherever I went. So, this was my diet,” she added.

Speaking about a song she shot with Shahrukh Khan for the movie ‘Baadshah’, Khanna continued, “He had to lift me up, and I was so scared that I would explode like the gas canisters in the Parliament, but I didn’t. So if you see my teeth clenching there, other things are also clenching and just holding on, but yes, I survived that bit as well.”

“I did have a review from that movie which only centred around my navel, that was it. And at that time, nobody protested; this was perfectly fine. We didn’t think it was misogynistic. In fact, I think I thanked the writer,” the actor concluded.

The upbeat track ‘Mohabbat Ho Gayee Hai’ from Abbas-Mustan’s action-comedy ‘Baadshah’ featured Khanna with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

