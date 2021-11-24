‘Twinning’: Komal Aziz looks dashing in new pictures

Actor Komal Aziz Khan looked adorable in the latest pictures that have gone viral across social media platforms.

The Instagram pictures see the Bay Khudi star dressed in a black and white outfit sitting beside a dog. The canine is black and white in colour as well.

The pictures made head waves with at least 31,956 likes and got countless comments.

The actor is one of the most followed celebrities on social media with 1.3 million followers. She keeps the fans updated with the pictures of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

Earlier, she came as a guest on the ARY News show Har Lamhaa Purjosh where she recalled a funny incident that changed her life.

Actor Komal Aziz confessed that she once got caught while cheating in an exam.

The celebrity said that it all began when she was studying BBA and could not understand a single thing that was being taught.

Komal Aziz mentioned that she wanted to write only what she had memorized in the exam. She made a chit for the answer but she got caught and was suspended for six months.

The celebrity recalled that she was sent to the United States by her parents on scholarship. She said that the incident changed her life as she got the education she wanted in the first place.

The actor mentioned that celebrities work hard but they don’t get anything out of it because they don’t get their efforts cashed in.

