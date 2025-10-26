Twitch CEO apologizes after streamer Emiru assault 

An interactive livestreaming service, Twitch, is in serious trouble following an incident involving streamer Emiru at the TwitchCon 2025 meet and greet event.

The social media influencer, born Emily-Beth Schunk, was snapping photos with one of her followers when a man approached and attempted to kiss her without permission.

The internet personality Emily-Beth Schunk’s own security team intervened to prevent the man and take him aside, but the security of Twitch did not grab him until hours had passed.

“Yesterday, the man who assaulted me was allowed to cross multiple barriers at TwitchCon and even in front of another creator’s meet and greet to grab me and my face and try to kiss me. Fortunately, he wasn’t able to, but a lot of people have pointed out it could have been a lot worse!” highlighting the negligence of the platform, Emily-Beth Schunk Emiru wrote on her social media.

Despite assuring her audience that she was well, the streamer stated that she was saddened by Twitch’s inept conduct. “I’m obviously shaken up by what happened, and it’s not the first time I’ve dealt with something like this, but to tell you honestly, I am a lot more hurt and upset by how Twitch handled it during and after the fact.”

She additionally stated that their assertion that the man had been captured instantly was false, and that a number of their guards stood by while the incident took place.

“failed, both in allowing [the incident] to occur and in our response following.” Following intense criticism and pressure from fans and other streamers, the Twitch CEO, Dan Clancy, had to come forward with a humble apology.

Earlier this year, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has asserted that Grand Theft Auto 5 will remain popular on the streaming platform despite the launch of GTA 6.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the upcoming title in the blockbuster franchise will arrive on May 26, 2026.

Following the confirmation, several developers reportedly rescheduled the release of their titles in an attempt to avoid the clash with GTA 6.

While industry analysts have predicted the game to be a blockbuster, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy believed that the launch of GTA 6 would not hurt the popularity of Grand Theft Auto 5 on the streaming platform.