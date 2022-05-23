Twitter blue badge phishing scams targeting verified accounts

If you’re verified on Twitter, you may be the target of a new phishing scheme where scammers try to hack your account.

Many verified Twitter account holders have reported receiving messages from “Blue Badge Support” (or sometimes from other verified accounts). These messages claim that their account will be deleted because they’ve been “reviewed as spam” or they’re accused of “copyright infringement”. Here are some examples:

These messages and emails are NOT legitimate. The scammers’ goal is to steal your account credentials.

They lie to you, saying that your account will be deleted if you don’t take action immediately. They prompt you to click on the attached links to submit feedback or file a report. Don’t fall for it!

If you do as instructed and click on a malicious link, you will be taken to a fake Twitter log-in page that is designed to steal your account information:

How to Protect Yourself

Know that Twitter will never ask you for your log-in credentials via direct message.

Reach out directly to Twitter Support for help if you think there are issues with your account.

Verify that links are safe before clicking on them. Does the URL look suspicious?

Be extra cautious of links or buttons in direct messages or emails — even if they were sent by verified accounts.

Use Trend Micro Check to detect scams with ease: Trend Micro Check is an all-in-one browser extension and mobile app for detecting scams, phishing attacks, malware, and dangerous links — and it’s FREE!

Comments