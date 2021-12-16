Twitter divided over Ben Affleck’s comments about Jennifer Garner

Daredevil star, Ben Affleck who has recently been in news for his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, has left Twitter divided with his comments about marriage with ‘Valentine’s Day’ actor, Jennifer Garner.



On Tuesday, during his appearance at ‘The Howard Stern Show’, Batman star made some revelations about his past marriage with actor, Jennifer Garner.

Affleck went on to say that he felt trapped in the marriage, and even managed to blame it for his drinking habits.



“We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens. It was somebody I love and respect but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer … what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.” Affleck mentioned.

His comments have irked many fans, while others are coming out in his support.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over his comments, one of them wrote “Oh really nice, throw your former partner under the bus… alcohol and drugs are HIS problems.”

Another Twitter user sympathized with Garner that she had to read or hear this.



One of the fans, while lending his support to Affleck, wrote “It was amicable. They both were not happy. Calm down.”



Someone even went on to defend Ben’s comments with their words that anyone who’s ever been in an unhappy marriage can relate to the trapped feeling Affleck talked about. One of them wrote, “It’s not about his ex-wife, whom he speaks [about] highly every time.”

Not only the fans, but his comments has even fumed his current partner, Jennifer Lopez, as she is being dragged into the Twitter divided over Ben Affleck’s comments about Jennifer Garnermatter, because she is dating Ben.



Reassuring his decision to be right, he said that they would “probably be at each other’s throats” if they hadn’t divorced.



Both stars came together first time for a superhero movie ‘Daredevil’ in 2003. Star couple made their relationship official in 2004, and got married in 2005. They have three children together.



Ben went to rehab in 2018 for his drinking issues, after ending his marriage with Jennifer.

