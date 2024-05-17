Twitter has become X.com, confirms Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has confirmed that social media platform Twitter is now officially X.com.

“All core systems are now on X.com,” Musk wrote on X, as he posted an image of a logo of a white X on a blue circle.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, Elon Musk in July last year rebranded it to X.

While several features including logo, official account, mobile apps, and its “X Premium” subscriptions were changed to “X”, the domain name remained Twitter.com until May 17.

Now, searching Twitter.com redirects users to X.com, however, the original domain name still appears on some browsers.

A message at the bottom of the login page reads, “We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same.”

In 1999, Musk launched a business under the name which was later merged with what is now known PayPal.

At the time of the deal to buy Twitter, the Tesla owner set up a company called X Corp to reach the purchase agreement as he said he wanted X to become a super-app like China’s WeChat.

Last year, Musk indicated that the social media platform was preparing to charge all users for accessing the platform.

In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli prime minister, Musk said the company was “moving to a small monthly payment” for the use of the X system.

“We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system,” Elon Musk said.