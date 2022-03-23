Twitter launches GIFs feature for iOS users

Microblogging application Twitter has introduced a new feature that would enable its iOS users to create their GIFs using the in-app camera, xda-developers reported.

The latest feature will enable its users to share short videos on their timeline without having to post large videos as Twitter prohibits users to put up only short videos.

Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022

Twitter posted a short video demonstrating how users can use the new feature and caption it “Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS.”

How to create your GIF?

The process is very easy, users can create them by:

Clicking the new Tweet button

Hit the Photo icon

Select the Camera icon

Select GIF mode

Record video

However, there is no possibility for an android launch for the latest feature. Reportedly, users will be unable to save the GIFs on their devices.

