A toothpaste ad? Twitterati reacts to viral Indian drama scene

An absurd clip from the Indian drama serial ‘Swarna Ghar’ recently went viral across social media platforms, leaving netizens in splits.

A video clip from a scene of an Indian drama serial circulated on social media, which sees the character played by actor Sangita Ghosh flunks her dupatta on the shoulder which got caught by a stand fan beside her.

The clothing piece gets entangled in the blades of the fan, due to which she struggled to breathe. While all others in a place full of people stood still watching in horror, a male character from the show came forward to her rescue.

However, what came as a surprise and has netizens questioning logic was the man’s approach to rescue. Out of all the possible options, he tried to tear the piece using his teeth and saved the lady.

The video received millions of views after it went viral across the internet, and Twitterati suggested a number of alternatives writers could have thought of instead of the ‘toothpaste commercial’.

While a few questioned their ‘knowledge of physics’, several asked if the commercial was for the ‘fan’ or ‘toothpaste’.

Have a look at some of the most hilarious Twitter reactions:

What did i just watch? https://t.co/kbGHwXP5d1 — ⅓ ☕ (@CalmSmileEmoji) May 12, 2022

Remember kids, the fan can not be switched off because it’s powered purely by “the plot”. https://t.co/H1nYPWHvk5 — Kevin Sebastian (@NoxVoyager) May 12, 2022

Only one man in the whole room to save the day. No one thought of switching the fan off 😂😂😂. https://t.co/4iYECbStBF — Dr Rita Pal (@dr_rita39) May 12, 2022

New fear unlocked 🤡 https://t.co/QmmePIrcDx — zainab aslam (@zaynab_aslam) May 12, 2022

the actors in this are just TRUE professionals bcs i would just drop dead right there from laughing too much https://t.co/kqw6JWZcbF — chitara (@heelsiblings) May 12, 2022

There is a tough competition for the award of the dumbest scene between the woman getting choked by the curtains or getting strangled by the dupta. Our serials are getting way stupid each day. https://t.co/B9VFg8lfxI — Senti-Tanya. It’s marichat may. (@pillai_tanya) May 13, 2022

I would’ve started spinning mid-air in the opposite direction to unravel her, my little Baeblade. https://t.co/wO6BLniX7s — LaOccurencia (@BicAndTired) May 12, 2022

Be careful with your chunnies girls..Hero may not be with you always to save your life 😝 https://t.co/f4uywGlRHE — QueenVictoria (@Nishi_Reddy_) May 13, 2022

