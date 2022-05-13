Friday, May 13, 2022
Web Desk

A toothpaste ad? Twitterati reacts to viral Indian drama scene

An absurd clip from the Indian drama serial ‘Swarna Ghar’ recently went viral across social media platforms, leaving netizens in splits.

A video clip from a scene of an Indian drama serial circulated on social media, which sees the character played by actor Sangita Ghosh flunks her dupatta on the shoulder which got caught by a stand fan beside her.

The clothing piece gets entangled in the blades of the fan, due to which she struggled to breathe. While all others in a place full of people stood still watching in horror, a male character from the show came forward to her rescue.

However, what came as a surprise and has netizens questioning logic was the man’s approach to rescue. Out of all the possible options, he tried to tear the piece using his teeth and saved the lady.

The video received millions of views after it went viral across the internet, and Twitterati suggested a number of alternatives writers could have thought of instead of the ‘toothpaste commercial’.

While a few questioned their ‘knowledge of physics’, several asked if the commercial was for the ‘fan’ or ‘toothpaste’.

Have a look at some of the most hilarious Twitter reactions:

