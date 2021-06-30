Two alleged target killers arrested by Karachi police

KARACHI: The District East police officials have arrested two target killers who were allegedly involved in resorting to firing on a witness in an extortion case in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that the target killers are close relatives as the younger one is the nephew of the other accused. The target killers were arrested through CCTV footage of the firing incident.

They said that the witness had sustained injuries in the firing. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they targeted the witness for recording a statement against their father and brother.

After injuring the witness, the accused fled to Faisalabad who were later arrested immediately by the police officials after returning to Karachi.

Police also recovered weapons and a motorcycle used in the shooting incident.