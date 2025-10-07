Two arrested for murder of cousin in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested two suspects on Tuesday for allegedly murdering their 22-year-old cousin over a personal dispute in Karachi.

According to officials, the body of the victim, Tehzeer — a resident of Federal B Area — was found dumped in the bushes near the Super Highway.

After the investigation, police took the victim’s two cousins into custody. The arrested suspects, Arshad and Basharat, confessed to their involvement.

Investigations revealed that a week ago, a heated argument had occurred between Tehzeer and another cousin, Waseem.

The suspects lured Tehzeer out under the pretense of an outing. While returning from Sea View, he was shot and killed in the car near Liaquatabad Bridge. Waseem allegedly fired the fatal shot while Tehzeer was seated in the back seat.

All three cousins — Waseem, Arshad, and Basharat — were allegedly involved in planning and executing the murder, police said.

After the killing, the suspects dumped Tehzeer’s body in the bushes off the Super Highway. Police said that efforts are underway to arrest the third suspect, Waseem, who remains at large.

