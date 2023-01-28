Doctor among two arrested for ‘stealing’ dialysis machines from Murree hospital

RAWALPINDI: The police have arrested a doctor and an employee for stealing three dialysis machines from Murree Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, ARY News reported.

According to details, the arrested accused sold the dialysis machines in Lahore after stealing them from the Murree Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

However, the police recovered all three stolen machines and arrested the doctor and the hospital’s employee.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused while further investigation was underway.

