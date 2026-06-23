Two arrested as wildlife staff foils pelicans smuggling bid

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Wildlife department foiled a bid to smuggle pelicans after getting a secret report.

Deputy Conservator Wildlife Mumtaz Soomro has said that 16 water birds, pelicans, were recovered during search of a mini truck.

“Two persons including driver have been arrested for involvement in the illegal act,” deputy conservator said.

“The pelicans were being transported to Karachi from Dadu,” wildlife official said.

“The water birds were being taken to Karachi for their sale on heavy price,” he said.

Deputy Conservator Wildlife said that the people have a misconception that the pelicans’ oil could heal the knee and joint problems.

“A case will be registered against the accused under the Sindh Wildlife Protection Act,” official said.