Two brothers killed in aerial firing at Lahore wedding

LAHORE: In yet another celebratory firing incident, a wedding ceremony in Lahore turned into mourning on Saturday night after two brothers were killed in an aerial firing during a wedding function, ARY News reported.

According to the police, two brothers identified as Maid and Safdar, died when a wedding party guest fired in the air during the marriage function in the Naseerabad neighbourhood of Lahore.

One of the deceased, Majid, was constable at Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) department, said police.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities. Both deceased brothers were close relatives of the bride.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Celebratory firing during joyous events in the country have claimed many precious lives and despite repeated warnings from authorities, the incidents again and again appear to raise serious questions on implementation of laws.

In a similar incident that was reported this year in November, a 7-year-old girl had been killed in an aerial firing by a policeman during a wedding ceremony in the Qayyumabad area of Karachi.

