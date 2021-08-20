Children among three killed in Gwadar ‘suicide attack’

GWADAR: At least three people, two children among them, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a “suicide attack” in Balochistan’s Gwadar on Friday, reported ARY News.

Rescue and police sources said a blast occurred on the Gwadar Expressway, killing three people and injuring two others. The killed and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility, they added.

On getting information, heavy contingents of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

In a Twitter statement, the Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani confirmed the blast saying it was a suicide attack.

“Strongly condemn suicide attack on Chinese nationals Vehicle in Gwadar”, he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said two children who were playing nearby died while three persons, including a Chinese national, sustained injuries. The police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) teams have reached the scene and launched a probe into the attack, he added.