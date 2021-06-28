Two children torture eight-year-old to death in Lahore

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, two boys, aged 8 and 10, tortured an eight-year-old child to death in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, Ali Shar,8, and Zaid, 10, forcefully took an eight-year-old boy, Mubeen, to the fields after having arguments with him over a pity issue and killed him with bricks in Kahna area of Lahore.

The minor boys buried Mubeen’s body in the field after killing him on 16th of April, the police added.

His father sough police’s help when he did not return for a long time. He told the police that Mubeen had went to a nearby mosque to offer namaz but did not return home. The police registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

The police took the two children into custody over suspicion, who during initial interrogation confessed to their crime.

Read More: KARACHI MAN KILLED AFTER HE STOPS BOYS FROM PLAYING CRICKET OUTSIDE HOME

Earlier on June 17, a man had been killed, when he abstained boys from playing cricket in front of his house in North Karachi.

According to police, the incident had been reported in North Karachi’s Sector 5-D, where a 31-year-old man named Rehan was attacked with the bat and wicket when he asked the boys not to play cricket in front of the house.

Rehan had been attacked by four boys and was rushed to the hospital, but he could not survive. The police had arrested one of three accused, while efforts were underway for the arrest of other accused.