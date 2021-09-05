Two children drown in Shikarpur while playing on canal’s bank

SHIKARPUR: Two children drowned in Khanpur taluka on Sunday while playing at the bank of a canal, ARY News reported.

Two children drowned in Bhatti canal near Rahimabad village of taluka Khanpur in Shikarpur district, according to local police.

The children were identified as three-year-old Mehmood Soomro and four-year-old Wali Muhammad Soomro.

Local villagers with self help recovered dead bodies of two children from the canal. The relatives, said that the children were slipped into water while playing in the village near the canal.

Last month four boys were drowned in Indus River while swimming near Kohsar area of Hyderabad.

The dead bodies of four boys between 13 years of age to 19 years, were retrieved from the river, police said.

The deceased were identified as Umair 13, Hamza 15, Owais 17, and 19 years old Mateen. Two of them Hamza and Umair were brothers, according to police.

The relatives of the boys reported to police in the wee hours of Thursday that they were missing. It later emerged that all of them had drowned in the river.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities, police said.