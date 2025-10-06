Two children including toddler strangled to Death in Jehlum by their own parents

JEHLUM: In a heart wrenching incident, a cruel couple strangled to death their own two children including a toddler in Khewra vicinity of Jehlum, ARY News reported.

According to the police, a nine-month toddler son and an eight-year-old daughter were strangled to death.

The police apprised that as per the preliminary report children were strangulated by their father.

On the other hand, the father has hurled an accusation on the mother that she murdered the children.

The police said that evidences are being collected and they will soon reach the facts while the police apprised further that both the parents belonged to Christian community.

The father identified as Qaiser Ghouri while the mother as Sonia, Qaiser is an electrician while police have arrested him.

The bodies have been shifted to Khewra hospital, the police said.

Earlier, yesterday, a cruel man along with his mother set ablaze his wife in Daska, Punjab, the police said.

According to the police, the woman had gotten married with Sufyan, a resident of Islam Nagar, five months ago.

Elaborating her ordeal, the woman apprised that her mother in law held her and husband Sufyan set her on fire by pouring petrol on her.

The affected girl had demanded dispensation of justice over the cruel act.

On the other hand, the Sadar police have lodged an First Information Report (FIR) on complaint of her father .

In another tragic incident in Sialkot, In-laws burnt alive their daughter in law over her insistence to attend her brother valima reception.

According to the affected girl family, the girl most of the body, 80 percent burnt in the incident.

The girl has been shifted to Lahore in a critical condition.

The police have registered a case in the police station Nekapura against the girl husband, father in law, mother in law and sister in law.