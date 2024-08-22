Two children killed, 5 injured in Attock school van shooting

ATTOCK: At least 2 children were killed and five others injured in a gun attack on a school van in Punjab’s Attock district on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the unidentified gunmen opened fire on the school van in the Dheri Kot area of Attock, resulting in the death of 2 children.

The children were aged between 10 and 12 years.

The unidentified persons fled the scene after the crime, according to Rescue 1122 Punjab.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and deceased to nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, expressing deep sorrow over the incident, has sought an immediate report from Commissioner Rawalpindi.

She also directed authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

President Asif Zardari also condemned the school van firing incident, saying that targeting innocent children is a very cruel and shameful act.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and said that the attack on innocent children is extremely cruel and barbaric.

He has directed the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan has also strongly condemned the targeting of the school van.