Two Chinese planes carrying flood relief goods reach Karachi

Karachi: Two Chinese planes carrying flood relief items amid devastating floods in the country reached Karachi on Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) told, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a CAA spokesperson, two planes filled with flood-relief items reached the Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Wednesday. The planes carry relief items such as blankets, tents and edibles, they added.

The statement read that China would send more planes filled with flood-relief items in the coming days. China, so far, has sent 4 planes carrying flood-relief items, they added.

The statement added that the items were received by the Pakistan Army and Foreign Ministry officials.

China announced financial assistance of 100 million Yuan for Pakistan, affected by flash floods, which have left thousands marooned since mid-June.

The financial assistance was announced in a message delivered by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the message, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have expressed grief and solidarity with the Pakistani leadership and people over human and financial losses caused by floods in the country.

China announced an assistance grant of 100 million Yuan, besides the dispatch of 25,000 tents and other assistance items. The first batch of relief aid containing 300 tents would arrive in Karachi today. The Chinese ambassador would hand over these articles to the Pakistani authorities.

