Two citizens killed over resisting robberies in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic series of events, two citizens were killed during separate robbery incidents in Karachi’s Superhighway Industrial area and North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The police spokesperson stated that both the cases have been registered at the respective police stations, and investigations are underway.

In the North Nazimabad incident, the case was lodged by a friend of the deceased, Anis, who was present at the time of the incident.

According to the complainant, Ali Hamza, who was riding another bike alongside Anis, was also targeted by the robbers.

As per the FIR text, the incident occurred on the KDA Chorangi flyover, where two armed men on a motorcycle stopped them and tortured the complainant, snatched his mobile phone and wallet, and threw away his bike keys.

As the complainant bent down to retrieve the keys, he heard a gunshot and turned around to find his friend shot by the robbers, who then fled the scene.

In a separate incident in Ayub Goth, Superhighway, a laborer named Allah Dino was shot dead by robbers while returning home with his young son after purchasing a new TV.

The case was filed by his brother, who reported that the robbers intercepted Allah Dino, stole his cash, mobile phone, and the newly bought TV. When Allah Dino resisted, the robbers fired a shot that struck him in the chest, which result in the death of the individual.