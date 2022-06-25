Two cops arrested over alleged role in Karachi blast

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested two cops for their role in facilitating the blast in Karachi that claimed a life of a woman and injured multiple others, ARY NEWS reported.

The arrests were made after an already arrested cop Dilbar revealed before the police that other cops are also involved in the planning of the blast.

The sources having knowledge of the investigations said that the LEAs will go through their entire data besides also interrogating them in order to ascertain if they had a role in the incident or not.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cop Dilbar Ali, who had been arrested in connection with the Karachi bomb blast, made key revelations during interrogation.

The attack was claimed by a Sindhi nationalist organization. “The arrested cop has shared details of other cops and his mobile phone has now been taken into custody for a forensic audit,” he said.

The police said that they are also probing previous deployments of the cop who remained part of the rapid response force (RRF) of the police. “We will establish a JIT to further probe the suspect,” they said.

On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies had claimed to have shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

