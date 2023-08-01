Two cops martyred in attack on polio team in Quetta

QUETTA: Two cops were martyred as unknown gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in Quetta’s suburban area on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The volunteers — two women — in the polio vaccination teams remained unhurt, said police.

Taking notice of the unfortunate incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the policemen.

The chief minister termed the incident a conspiracy against the healthy future of the children.

CM Bizenjo directed the authorities concerned to utilise all the available resources to arrest the culprits involved in the attack.

It is pertinent to mention here that a week-long campaign to administer polio vaccination to approximately 2.6 million children under five years of age was launched across Balochistan on August 1, according to the province’s polio eradication programme head.

Syed Zahid Shah, the provincial Emergency Operation Centre coordinator, said 11,539 teams of health workers have been formed for the seven-day campaign.