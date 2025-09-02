Two cops killed in Lakki Marwat firing incident

LAKKI MARWAT: Two police officers were killed on Tuesday in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred at Begu Khel Road, near Mela Shahab Khel, when unidentified armed men opened fire on police officers riding a motorcycle. Both officers sustained serious injuries in the attack, while the assailants managed to flee the scene.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and security personnel rushed to the location and transported the injured officers to Government City Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The slain officers were identified as Samiullah and Asad Khan, both hailing from Begu Khel Town in Lakki Marwat. According to police, the officers were en route to the police lines for duty when they were ambushed.

Security forces launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects responsible for the attack.

Earlier, two personnel of the Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts were martyred and one critically injured in a terrorist attack on a GB Scouts check post in Chilas, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Hudur area of Chilas when unidentified terrorists opened fire on the check post. As a result, three scouts sustained serious injuries. They were immediately shifted to Chilas Hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the third injured scout remains critical.

The martyred personnel have been identified as Naib Subedar Khushdad, a resident of Nagar, and Havaldar Ashraf, from Shigar.