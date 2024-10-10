web analytics
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Two cops martyred in Tank police vehicle attack

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

TANK: At least two cops martyred, and two others sustained injuries in an attack on a police vehicle near Pathankot Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police mobile was on routine patrolling in the area when unknown assailants attacked them, the injured and dead bodies have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

Earlier, an explosion at a police station in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claimed the lives of two people and left several others injured.

The blast occurred on Thursday night in the police station’s warehouse room, where a large quantity of explosive material recovered from terrorists was stored.

According to District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the explosion was apparently triggered by a short circuit, causing multiple detonations.

READ: Death toll in Swabi police station blast reaches two

Surveillance footage obtained by ARY News shows a massive flame erupting in the police station, followed by a powerful blast.

Rescue and firefighting teams swiftly responded to the scene, rushing the wounded to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, where emergency services were declared

The second victim succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital on Friday.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and ordered the inspector general and chief secretary to immediately reach the Swabi police station.

