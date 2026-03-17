Two Cousins Killed as Speeding Bike Crashes into Footpath near Ayesha Manzil

KARACHI: A speeding motorcycle skidded and crashed into a footpath near the Ayesha Manzil Jamat Khana on Tuesday, claiming the lives of two young men, ARY News reported.

The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Hamza and 20-year-old Aleem. The victims, who were cousins, worked at a jewelry shop in Karimabad’s Meena Bazaar.

The police stated that the victims were residents of New Karachi Sector 5-D. They also noted that the father of one of the deceased is a traffic police official.

According to preliminary police reports, the accident occurred due to excessive speeding. Further investigation is underway.

CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced, showing the moment the motorcycle struck the curb.

Earlier, at least 223 people have been killed and more than 2,250 injured in traffic accidents in Karachi so far in 2026, many of which involved heavy vehicles such as trailers and water tankers.

The report revealed that at least 75 people were killed in accidents involving heavy vehicles. Such incidents have increased notably during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the report, trailers were the leading cause of fatal road accidents in the city, with 36 citizens losing their lives in trailer-related incidents between January and mid-March. Water tankers claimed 20 lives from January 1 to March 16.

The report further stated that two water tankers were set on fire by angry mobs at accident sites.

Bus accidents caused seven deaths, followed by Mazda trucks with eight fatalities and dumpers with four deaths. Fatalities caused by dumper accidents accounted for around three percent of the total deaths, the report added.

Overall, 223 people have died and more than 2,250 have been injured in various road accidents in Karachi so far this year. The victims include 161 men, 30 women, 23 boys and nine girls.