Two critically injured in Bakhar court firing

BAKHAR: Two persons were critically injured during firing in the Bakhar courtroom on Monday, ARY News reported, citing police.

As per details, the firing incident took place in the court of the additional sessions judge Kalorkot, Bakhar. Two people opened fire at the rival group during the hearing of the case, the police said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while two armed men were taken into custody on the court premises, the police said.

The police suspect old enmity behind the incident. Further probe is launched.

Earlier in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.