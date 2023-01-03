Two CTD officers shot dead in Khanewal

KHANEWAL: Two officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Khanewal city of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place at a hotel in Khanewal city, wherein unidentified assailants opened fire at two officers of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), killing them on the spot.

In a statement, Additional Inspector-General of Police (AIGP) Shahzad Sultan vowed to arrest the suspect involved in the killings. “The facts will be brought out by investigating the matter”, the Additional IG added.

Earlier in December 2022, dozens of terrorists stormed an office of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and sought safe exit to Afghanistan via airway.

Later, in the operation conducted by security forces, all 25 militants who had seized the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Bannu were killed.

Speaking to ARY News late on Tuesday night, DG ISPR Major Gen Ahmed Sharif said that three security forces officials were martyred while 10 soldiers, including three officers, were injured in the operation.

He noted that 33 terrorists were under investigation in the compound on Dec 18. “One of them snatched a weapon from a CTD officer and got his allies freed.

“Later, two CTD officials were martyred in firing by one of the terrorists,” Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, adding that the security forces reached the sport after hearing shots. He said that security forces surrounded the entire area and thwarted any attempt by the terrorists to escape.

DG ISPR further said that forces started an operation on the CTD complex after terrorists denied to surrender their weapons.

