Two dacoits killed in alleged police encounter

ARIFWALA: Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in Arifwala when they were fleeing after snatching a motorcycle, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that they started chasing four dacoits on two motorcycles who snatched a motorbike from a citizen. After being chased, the dacoits opened fire on the police patrol party.

Police said that two dacoits were killed while the other two managed to flee from the scene. The identification of the dacoits is due to be completed.

Earlier on December 6, two alleged bandits had been killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area. The encounter with five robbers riding on motorbikes had taken place near Mangal Bazar in the area.

The criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits had opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.

Their two accomplices had managed to flee the scene.

