Two dacoits killed in alleged police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: Two dacoits were killed another was taken into custody in injured condition after an alleged police encounter in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, the encounter took place near Malir-15. The dacoits who were travelling in a car were asked to stop in PECHS Society, but they ran away. The police party chased the dacoits and intercepted them at the U-turn near Malir 15.

The dacoits opened fire on the police party and in exchange two of them were killed on the spot, while another was arrested in injured condition.

The identity of the dead and injured remains unknown.

Earlier, a Karachi citizen lost his life in gunfire allegedly resorted to by policemen in Nazimabad Number 1 area of the metropolis for which the area residents blamed the security officials for carrying out a fake encounter.

Read more: Four cops arrested, booked over fake police encounter in Karachi

Police and residents of the area gave contradictory statements regarding the incident as police claimed to face heavy firing from drug peddlers on the scene that killed the citizen. The slain citizen is identified as Usman who sells fried chips in the area.

The incident took place in Kabuli Bazaar of Karachi’s Nazimabad Number 1 area where outrageous residents held a protest against the citizen’s killing allegedly by a raiding police team.