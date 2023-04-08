Saturday, April 8, 2023
Woman among two dies after falling in uncovered manhole in Karachi

KARACHI: A man and woman died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Karachi’s Orangi town area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to police, 50-year-old Razia – an employee of a factory in the site area – fell into the uncovered sewage manhole while two men dived into it to save her.

However, the woman and a man inhaled poisonous gas and died, they said, adding that another citizen was pulled out unconscious. Their bodies have been recovered and shifted to Abbasi Hospital for legal formalities.

The rescue teams pulled out the dead bodies of both deceased from the manhole, while the identity of the second deceased person has not yet been ascertained.

