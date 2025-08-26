Two killed for Rs30: Murders over petty disputes reflect rising frustration in society

LAHORE: The increasing number of daily reports involving killings over minor disputes reflects a growing sense of frustration and intolerance in Pakistani society.

In a heart-wrenching incident in Raiwind area of Lahore, two brothers were beaten to death by fruit vendors following a dispute over the price of bananas. According to police reports, Wajid and Rashid had purchased a dozen bananas for Rs130 but only had a Rs100 note and a Rs5000 note. A heated argument ensued over the remaining Rs30.

The altercation escalated when the fruit vendor called over his associates, who were playing nearby. The group brutally attacked the two brothers, resulting in their deaths. Disturbingly, several bystanders witnessed the assault but chose not to intervene—instead, many were seen recording the tragic incident on their mobile phones. Eyewitnesses reported that the altercation continued for hours, but police failed to arrive to control the situation.

In another shocking incident in Gujrat, a disagreement during a cricket match led to the deaths of two individuals, including the team captain. The dispute reportedly began when one player was denied the opportunity to bowl an over. The accused responded by opening fire on team captain Fakhar Iqbal and his brother, killing both and injuring their uncle. Police have arrested the suspect, and a case has been registered.

These incidents highlight the alarming rise of aggression and intolerance in society.

Experts emphasize the crucial role of parents and teachers in shaping the behavior of the younger generation. It is essential to educate children about emotional control, patience, and respectful conflict resolution.

“Most importantly, Islam, our religion, teaches us the value of patience and peace”, experts said. “Parents must ensure that they are not instilling excessive aggression in their children—so much so that, as adults, they are willing to take a life over something as trivial as Rs30”.