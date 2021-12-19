Two die, six injured in Bajaur remote-controlled bomb attack

BAJAUR: Two persons were killed and six others were injured in a remote controlled blast in an area of Bajaur district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In Mamond Kamarsar, a far-flung area of the former tribal area, a vehicle of the supporters of Awami National Party (ANP) was attacked with remote-controlled bomb leaving two people dead on the spot.

Six persons sustained serious injuries in the attack. The injured were immediately shifted to district headquarter hospital in Khar.

The dead bodies were sent to the native areas of the blast victims.

Security forces and police cordoned off the area after the bomb attack and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.

Polling for the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been underway today.

Polling began at 8:00 in the morning, will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

Polling has been underway in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts.

