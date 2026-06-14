Two drones from Lebanon strike northern Israel: military

The Israeli military said two drones, suspected to have been launched by militant group Hezbollah from Lebanon, struck northern Israel on Sunday but caused no casualties.

“Two impacts of suspicious aerial targets in Israeli territory were identified near the Israel-Lebanon border. No injuries were reported,” the military said.

In the wake of the strikes, two far-right Israeli ministers called for retaliatory strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh.

“The shooting at northern communities is a test of the Dahiyeh Doctrine that the prime minister declared. I call on him to implement it decisively and firmly, and to bring down buildings in Dahiyeh,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on X.

“For every drone — a missile; for every violation — fire; for every UAV — Dahiyeh must tremble,” wrote National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on X.

Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have previously warned that Israel would strike Dahiyeh should the Iran-backed Hezbollah group target northern Israeli communities, a position they claim has the backing of Washington.