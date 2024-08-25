Two Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists killed in police operation in Punjab

TAUNSA: In a significant operation, law enforcement agencies have killed two khwajir, preventing a major disaster in the Taunsa district of Punjab.

This operation marks a major success against the militant group Fitna al-Khawarij, said police sources. The sources reported that on August 24 a terrorist group was present within the jurisdiction of the Taunsa police station.

Upon the arrival of the police, the khwajir opened fire, prompting a swift and effective response from the police, resulting in the elimination of two militants.

Police sources further revealed that during the exchange of gunfire, the Station House Officer (SHO), a sub-inspector, and a constable were injured. Despite these injuries, law enforcement and security forces remain resolute in their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts and determination of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security, ensuring the safety of its citizens against khwajir terrorist threats. The successful eradication of these militants is a testament to their dedication and bravery.