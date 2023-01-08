Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Korangi area

KARACHI: Two teenage girls mysteriously went missing from home in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the reports, 14-year-old Naila went to her friend Kinza’s house in Korangi.

Kinza’s father Mohammad Junaid stated in the complaint lodged at Zaman Town police station that both the girls were present at home and later they mysteriously went missing on Saturday evening.

He said that he saw the girls before going to walk on the roof terrace and they were gone after he returned downstairs. When he inquired about the girl from other family members at the house, they told him they went outside.

The family got worried after the girls did not return home for hours.

According to police, both families searched for their daughters in the area but failed to find them. Later, they informed the police and a kidnapping case was registered by Kinza’s father Junaid at the Zaman Town police station.

