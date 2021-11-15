Two groups clash over ‘raita’ at Khairpur hotel, 10 injured

KHAIRPUR: At least ten people got wounded when a brawl broke out between two groups at a hotel in Khairpur’s Thari Mirwah over a petty issue on Sunday night.

According to police, some customers got into a fight with the owner of the hotel after they were allegedly denied ‘raita’.

Later, relatives of the owner and customers joined the brawl, as a result of which 10 people suffered injuries.

The police said they have taken 15 men into custody for their involvement in the violent fight.

Last year in June, two groups had clashed in Tando Bago in Talhar after an argument between the shopkeeper and customers over the rate of samosas.

The shopkeeper called the people of his Kachi community and the customers called their people of Chandia clan. Later, a serious clash broke out when both groups arrived carrying rods and sticks.

