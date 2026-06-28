Two hardened criminals killed in Karachi police encounter

KARACHI: Two hardened criminals were killed in an encounter with police during an operation in in Budhni Goth, a police official said.

SSP Samiullah Soomro has said that the alleged bandits identified as Mohammad Peeral and Sameer alias Shahmir were killed in a shootout with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) CIA.

“The slain criminals were wanted to police in murder, robbery and arms snatching incidents,” SSP said.

Police recovered snatched 9mm pistol, a mobile phone and 30-bore pistol from the accused, police official said.

“The recovered mobile phone is linked to the murder of a woman Yasmeen,” SSP further said. “The accused had killed the woman on May 07 in Soldier Bazaar area of Karachi and looted her mobile phone”.

He said that the 9mm pistol recovered from the accused was found to be related with Brigade police station dacoity case.

The cases of murder, robbery and Sindh arms act were registered against the accused. “They were proclaimed offenders and hardened criminals,” police chief added.