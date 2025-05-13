Two hostages recovered in Kashmore police raid: SSP

KANDHKOT: The district police said that two hostages have been recovered in a raid against a gang of bandits.

SSP Kashmore Zubail Nazir Shaikh has said that two persons kidnapped a week ago from Thana Jamal and Dera Sarki, have been recovered in an operation against Kokari Nandwani gang. “Four bandits are reportedly injured in the raid,” SSP further said.

“Two men Qasim Bugti and Qadir Bux kidnapped a week ago, have been recovered” official said.

The dacoits fled from the scene and police demolished scores of hideouts of bandits and set them on fire.

SSP said that two persons have also been detained for alleged facilitation to criminals. They have been shifted to an unknown place for questioning.

“A check post of police has been established on the spot of the bandits’ hideouts and more contingents of police have been summoned for the area”, SSP said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kandhkot, Kashmore, Badani, Tangwani, and Ghouspur towns of Kashmore district facing a spate of lawlessness including murders, kidnappings and extortion.

With a vast riverine area, Kashmore district has long been a refuge for criminal gangs which operate from the area and retreat to the safety of the challenging kutcha terrain after committing crimes.

The threat from dacoits has recently escalated. Armed with advanced weaponry, emboldened by weak governance and aided by patrons and intermediaries, bandit gangs operate with impunity, carrying out kidnappings for ransom, extortion, killings, house trespassing and highway robberies.