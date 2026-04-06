Two housing societies approved for govt employees

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has approved two new housing societies in Islamabad this month to expand housing opportunities for government employees and professionals, ARY News reported.

Sectors F-12 and G-12 housing societies are scheduled for their formal opening within the current month as part of a broader plan to address the rising housing demand in the capital.

The initiative aims to provide more organized and affordable housing, particularly for public sector employees.

Officials from the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) stated that the layout plan for Sector F-12 has already been finalized.

Meanwhile, the layout for Sector G-12 is in its final stages and is expected to be completed soon.

Sources confirmed that the Housing Authority’s executive board approved both projects last month, clearing the way for their official rollout.

Officials added that these upcoming sectors will cater to a wide range of beneficiaries, including government officers and employees from various departments.

In addition, development work has commenced in Sectors F-14 and F-15 as part of ongoing efforts to expand Islamabad’s housing infrastructure.

Authorities noted that these projects are central to a wider strategy to manage population growth, reduce housing pressure, and promote planned urban development in the capital.