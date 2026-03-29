Two India-bound LPG tankers crossing Strait of Hormuz out of Gulf, data shows

Two liquefied petroleum gas tankers, BW Elm and BW Tyr, are crossing the ​Strait of Hormuz bound for India, according to ‌ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler.

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipping through the strait, but Iran ​said this week that “non-hostile vessels” may transit the waterway ​if they coordinate with Iranian authorities.

The two India-flagged ⁠vessels have crossed the Gulf area and are in ​the eastern Strait of Hormuz, the data showed.

India is ​gradually moving its stranded LPG cargoes out from the strait, with four LPG tankers moved so far – Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas, and Jag ​Vasant.

As of Friday, 20 Indian-flagged ships including five ​LPG carriers were stranded in the Gulf, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special ‌secretary ⁠in the federal shipping ministry, said.

LPG carriers Jag Vikram, Green Asha and Green Sanvi are still in the western Strait of Hormuz, LSEG data show.

India, the world’s second-largest ​LPG importer, ​is battling its worst ⁠gas crisis in decades, with the government cutting supplies for industries to shield ​households from any shortage of cooking gas.

The country ​consumed ⁠33.15 million metric tons of LPG, or cooking gas, last year, with imports accounting for about 60% of demand. ⁠About ​90% of those imports came ​from the Middle East.

India is also loading LPG onto its empty vessels stranded ​in the Gulf.