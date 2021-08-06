Punjab MPA’s brother killed in firing at wedding

LAHORE: Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar’s brother was killed in a gun attack at the wedding ceremony of his son in Lahore on Friday.

According to police, Malik Mubashir Khokhar aka Goga and another person named Umar Mazhar got injured when a man opened fire at the wedding.

They were taken to a hospital, where the lawmaker’s brother succumbed to his gunshot wounds, the police said, adding the assailant identified as Nazim, a resident of Manawala in Faisalabad, has been taken into custody.



Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other key political figures were in attendance at the wedding ceremony when the firing incident took place.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted that the Punjab CM was safe and present at his residence. The assailants came close to the CM’s vehicle and opened fire, he said, adding his security guards overpowered them.

Unfortunately, Asad Khokhar’s brother got killed in the attack, he lamented.

ابھی وزیراعلی پنجاب سے بات ہوئی ہے۔ وہ خیریت سے ہیں۔ اور اپنی رہائش گاہ پر موجود ہیں۔ حملہ آوروں نے ان کی گاڑی کے بلکل قریب آ کر فائرنگ کی۔ وزیراعلی کی سیکورٹی نے حملہ آور کو قابو میں لے کر گرفتار کیا۔ بدقسمتی سے اسد کھوکھرصاحب کے بھائی اس حملے کے نتیجے میں جاں بحق ہو گئے ہیں۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) August 6, 2021

In his initial statement, he told the police that he killed Mubashir Khokhar to avenge his uncle’s murder.