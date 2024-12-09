web analytics
Two Khawarij shot dead in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces have killed two khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted in Kolachi area of DI Khan district where one Khawarij was arrested in critical condition.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location as a result of which, two khwarij were killed while one got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Read: Terrorist involved in attack on foreign diplomats’ convoy killed: ISPR

In another operation in District Zhob on October 17, during a fire exchange with security forces, two Khawarijs were sent to hell.

In ensuing sanitisation of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, security forces gunned down a terrorist involved in a recent attack on the convoy of foreign diplomats visiting Swat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to army’s media wing, the terrorist was killed during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Charbagh area of District Swat on the night between October 4-5.

