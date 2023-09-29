Two killed, 33 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan’s Bolan

QUETTA: Two people were killed and 33 others injured after a speeding passenger coach plunged into a ravine near Gokart in Balochistan’s Bolan area on Friday, Levies and rescuers said.

According to rescue sources, the passenger bus was heading to Quetta from Sukkur. The driver was apparently speeding when he lost control over the steering wheel.

Levies officials said the injured were shifted to Rescue 1122 Centre Gokart and later to Civil Hospital Mach.

Dr Sajjad Haider of Civil Hospital Mach said some critical patients have been referred to Quetta.

In a separate incident on September 10, at least six people had been killed and more than 50 injured when a bus turned turtle near Khanka Dogran Interchange Sheikhupura Motorway.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fated bus was coming from Sialkot and Christian pilgrims were on board the bus.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and conductor.

However, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) refuted the happening of incident on the motorway, saying the accident happened on Khanqah Dogran road.